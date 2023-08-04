Niger coup: Northern senators caution against military action

Northern Senators Forum has cautioned the Economic Commission of West Africa State (ECOWAS) under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, against the use of…

Northern Senators Forum has cautioned the Economic Commission of West Africa State (ECOWAS) under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, against the use of military force in restoring democracy in Niger Republic.

The lawmakerrs led Sen. Abdul Ahmad Ningi (Bauchi), however, called for political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in that country.

The forum, in a statement by its spokesperson, Suleiman A. Kawu Sumaila, cautioned that military force will cause the death of many innocent citizens in Niger Republic and seven Nigerian States that share border with that country.

The statement said, “We take exception to use of the of military force until other avenues as mentioned above are exhausted as the consequences will be casualties among the innocent citizens who go about their daily business.

“Besides, about seven northern states that share border with Niger Republic namely Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno will be negatively affected.

“There is serious implication for our country, if military force is used without exhausting all diplomatic channels.”

