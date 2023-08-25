Niger ambush: We’ll avenge killing of our men, says Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, says Nigerian Military will avenge killing of its personnel who were ambushed at Zungeru-Tegina road in Niger…

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, says Nigerian Military will avenge killing of its personnel who were ambushed at Zungeru-Tegina road in Niger State on August 14.

Daily Trust had reported how soldiers engaging terrorists were shot dead while an aircraft on rescue mission subsequently crashed.

The military had last week disclosed that a total of 36 personnel of the military paid supreme price during the ambush which occurred on Zungeru-Tegina road and the crash in Chukuba area of Shiroro, all in Niger State.

Speaking at Military Cemetery, Abuja, where 20 deceased personnel of the armed forces were buried, the Defence Chief said none of those adversaries will go scot-free, saying they would be hunted down by all means.

The deceased, buried at the Cemetery, include: Private Habib Aliyu, who joined armed forces in 2020; Lance Corporal Nura Mohammed (joined in 2016); AB Suleiman with registration number X/1468; Lance Corporal Sunday Okopi (12NA/65/5192) and 16 others.

Speaking after laying of wreath on their graves and presentation of the national flags to the deceased’s next of kins, Musa said they joined the family members in their griefs, adding that the deaths of their loved ones would not be in vain.

“Those that did this, and those that have continued our men, wherever they are, we will get them out, we will smoke them out and we will ensure that they never have any other opportunity to kill any other person, that I assure you.”

“We will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice. We will not relent until we get those causing havocs in the country,” the distraught Defence Chief said.

