NGOs demand special courts for sexual, GBV cases

Some non-governmental organisations have called for the setting up of special courts to try rape cases and other Sexual and Gender-Based Violence matters in the country.

The NGOs under the auspices of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence SGBV Justice Network Cluster made the call at the end of a two-day training of cluster members and stakeholders on Policy Review and Analysis, towards Consolidating Advocacy for Effective Justice Delivery for Survivors of SGBV in Nigeria.

They called for timely, speedy, and effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJ) and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Laws in Bauchi, Benue, Enugu, Kaduna and Osun states.

The SJN cluster called on all stakeholders, government agencies, federal and state legislators, CSOs, media, and the private sector to support the implementation of the ACJA and VAPP Law in all 36 states of the federation.

President of Lawyers Alert, Rommy Mom, said the SJN cluster was pushing for full implementation of the VAPP and ACJ Laws, with a view to seeing the laws being very effective in the five project states of Bauchi, Benue, Enugu, Kaduna, and Osun.

Mr Mom, who was represented by the Director of Programmes, Ms. Jerome Uneje, emphasized the need to have adequately funded Sexual Assault Referral Centers (SARCs) as well as the need for the judiciary to designate some courts for the hearing of SGBV cases, in addition to setting aside some days for the courts to hear SGBV cases.

