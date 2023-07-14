NGO presents N100m cheque to 15 children for surgeries

A non governmental organization (NGO), Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care (GIPLC), has given out N100 million to offset the medical bills of 15…

A non governmental organization (NGO), Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care (GIPLC), has given out N100 million to offset the medical bills of 15 children with some chronic diseases.

The less privileged children will undergo complex surgeries at home and abroad.

The beneficiaries, who were selected from different parts of the country, were handed symbolic cheques of different sums.

The National Coordinator of GIPLC, Nuhu Kwajafa, made the presentation to them yesterday in Abuja.

Forbes index: Dangote Africa’s richest for 12th consecutive year

Supplementary budget: Senators, reps get N70bn to enhance working conditions

Kwajafa said the gesture was part of the group’s commitment to promoting sustainable and participatory community charity projects.

According to him, the funds were raised in Paris, France, during the birthday dinner of one of its grand patrons, Igho Charles Sanomi.

He said with the latest disbursement, the organization had so far raised and spent N400 million on medical assistance and charity this year.

He said the government alone could not assist the poor in the society, adding that the foundation would do more to assist Nigerians with another N500 million.

“These funds, equivalent to approximately $160,000 were generously raised during a remarkable birthday/charity dinner held in Paris, France. The event, hosted by our esteemed Grand Patron, Igho Charles Sanomi, on May 20th, 2023, demonstrated the incredible power of compassion and unity in transforming lives.

“The driving force behind this is every success story. That smile you see on the faces of the recipient telling you thank you all the faces you see after a successful snuggery is a bigger driving force. We want to do more of this,” he said.

While seeking partnerships with government at all levels, he said in the last 17 years, the NGO had raised over $5 million for children in Nigeria and South Sudan.

Kwajafa said the exceptional achievement had earned the foundation widespread recognition from the private, public, and government sectors in Nigeria.

A beneficiary, Ruth Joseph, who got N10 million for treatment of her son’s heart disease said: “I am so thankful for this support.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...