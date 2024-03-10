NFF tasks 40 newly trained coaches on football talents discovery

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has urged the forty newly trained coaches to put their fresh trainings into active use by discovering new football talents.…

The General Secretary of NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi who gave the task yesterday stated that the one-week NFF D-License Coaching Course held at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja was meant to identify, empower and engender focus for coaches at the grassroots.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the programme, which took participants through both practical and classroom sessions, Sanusi told the participants to brace up to the task of identifying and nurturing the next generation of Nigeria’s football stars.

“It is a non-negotiable fact that we must keep the supply chain rolling, and with good talent as well. Apart from the fact that football is a booming industry, it is the biggest factor that unites and creates the strongest bond among peoples from diverse places, culture, language, religion, orientation and backgrounds. We must endeavour at all times to ensure that football is working at optimum level.

“The NFF contacted the Confederation of African Football about organizing this course, and CAF on their part also escalated it to FIFA, and it was approved. We decided to do the D-License first in order to identify and empower those coaches who work with young talents at the grassroots, and those among them who will be able to help the NFF administration’s vision of developing the game from that point.

A total of 40 coaches participated at the week-long programme, which was coordinated by the NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen, his deputy Mrs Faith Ben-Anuge, Assistant Technical Director Abdulrafiu Yusuf and Chief Technical Officer Garba Lawal.