NFF invites applications to replace Peseiro as Super Eagles coach

The NFF have asked for applications for vacant top coaching positions of the Super Eagles as well as the Golden Eaglets.

The call for applications was posted on the NFF official website and this move thus ended the time of Jose Peseiro, whose contract as Super Eagles coach ended last month.

The NFF asked for candidates with relevant qualifications and experience as well as good knowledge of African football to apply.

Applications have to be received not later than March 12, 2024, according to the NFF announcement.

Peseiro was due a new deal after he surpassed an AFCON semifinal target set for him by the NFF, but negotiations between the Portuguese coach and his employers broke down mainly over salary.

The debate has raged on whether a foreign or local coach should head the country’s team.

Former Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke has been widely linked with the top post after he assisted Samson Siasia and Augustine Eguavoen previously.

The immediate task of the new Super Eagles coach will be to lead the team during the FIFA friendly window later this month.

In June, the new coach will lead the team to two crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers at home against South Africa and away to next-door neighbours Benin.

Nigeria are third in the standings for the World Cup qualifying tournament with two points from as many matches.

Rwanda lead the group with four points, while South Africa are second on three points.

Lesotho and Zimbabwe are the other teams in the group with the overall group winners qualifying automatically for the 2026 World Cup.

The head coach of the country’s U17 team, the Golden Eaglets, has also been declared vacant and qualified coaches have been asked to apply.

Nduka Ugbade led the team to the U17 AFCON in Algeria last year, when they crashed out in the quarterfinal.