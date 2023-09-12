NFF eats own words on Waldrum, ready to retain him

The Nigeria Football Federation appears to have taken back its words against the coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum, after it mandated its Technical…

The Nigeria Football Federation appears to have taken back its words against the coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum, after it mandated its Technical Committee to hold discussions with the American, with a view to extending his contract.

It will be recalled that shortly before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, there was no love lost between the NFF and its employee after the coach accused the federation of financial impropriety and undue interference in his job.

Unhappy with the unexpected outburst by the gaffer, the NFF in turn fired back accusing him of gross incompetence.

“He claims he’s been at the job because of the players. Bollocks. His entire objective has always been to add leading a team to the World Cup to his CV. Worst coach to have handled the Super Falcons by a country mile,”Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications was quoted as saying.

However, Waldrum went ahead to steer the nine-time African champions to the Round of 16 at the World Cup finals, with the Super Falcons unbeaten in regulation time in any of their four matches, before a penalty shootout defeat by England.

Although there were speculations that despite his impressive World Cup performance with the Super Falcons, the NFF was going to sack the coach, the reverse is now the case as the federation is ready to continue with him.

“We have given the Technical Committee the go-ahead to hold talks with Randy Waldrum as we consider an extension of his current contract with the NFF. They have to do this quickly as the team has a Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match next week.

“The man has done well by leading the team to an impressive outing at the FIFA World Cup,” NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said yesterday.

Meanwhile, a member of the Technical Committee who spoke to Daily Trust said he was not aware of such a directive from the NFF.

According to him, the issue of Waldrum was intensively discussed at the committee’s last meeting.

“When did you hear the news? I am not aware. Maybe they will communicate with us later.

“Waldrum is a good coach. He deserves to continue as the Super Falcons coach,” said the Technical Committee member.

