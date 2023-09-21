NFF drums support for Osimhen for Ballon D’or

…As Super Eagles drop in latest FIFA rankings The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has taken to social media to drum up support for Super Eagles…

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has taken to social media to drum up support for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to win the 2023 FIFA Best Player award.

The NFF posted on their Facebook page a clarion call to Nigerians to vote one of their own while sharing a link. “Vote for your own, Victor Osimhen,” the NFF post read.

It will be recalled that Osimhen was nominated alongside 11 other players for the prestigious FIFA Best Award after leading Napoli to clinch the Serie A title, marking a historic moment as the club’s first triumph in 33 years.

The Nigerian striker was at the forefront, leading the lines with his incredible skills and scoring a whopping 26 goals in the Serie A which earned him the coveted title of the league’s top scorer and the best striker award.

Notably, Osimhen’s achievement made history as he became the first African player in the 125-year history of Serie A to be named the best forward in Italy.

In the same vein, Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has insisted that Osimhen can win the Ballon d’Or.

Peseiro, in a recent interview, (via II Napoli Online) proclaimed that Osimhen has all it takes to win the prestigious award.

“He (Osimhen) can surely win the Ballon d’Or in the future. He’s not lacking anything to do it. He has different characteristics than other players that are at the top at this moment, but he scores a lot as well.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have now dropped to 6th position in Africa and 40th in the world in the latest FIFA September Rankings.

They stay behind only the Atlas Lions of Morocco, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, the Desert Foxes of Algeria and Pharaohs of Egypt.

