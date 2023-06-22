Neymar apologizes for cheating on pregnant girlfriend

Brazilian football star, Neymar, has apologized publicly after cheating on his partner, Bruna Biancardi. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player said he could not imagine his…

Brazilian football star, Neymar, has apologized publicly after cheating on his partner, Bruna Biancardi.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player said he could not imagine his life without his partner and had already spoken to her.

In April, they had announced that they were expecting their first child together, with Neymar already a dad to son Davi Lucca, 12, with his ex-partner Carolina Dantas.

In a lengthy post via Instagram, Neymar shared a photo of the couple.

“Bru, I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives.

“I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this, and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.

“I risk saying I’m wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends.

“All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, the mother of my child. Has it touched his family, which is my family today? She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity.

“Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, and for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly to reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public,” he wrote alongside the photo.

