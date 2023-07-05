NEWs EXTRA: Ekiti  bans ‘Kiss-a-Thon’ event 

Ekiti State Government has banned a “3-Day Kissing Marathon Event” called “Kiss-a-Thon”, scheduled to commence on Friday, July 7, 2023. In a letter addressed to…

Ekiti State Government has banned a “3-Day Kissing Marathon Event” called “Kiss-a-Thon”, scheduled to commence on Friday, July 7, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary, Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association and signed by Adelusi A. L, for the Permanent Secretary, Dele Ogunsemoyin, Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, warned Hoteliers’ against such unhealthy and immoral acts in their facilities.

“Kiss-A-Thon”, as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our youths morally backward,” the statement read

According to the organisers, it was planned in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest kissing Marathon.

“The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State”

“You are hereby requested to convey the content of this notice to the members of Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the government and people of Ekiti State.”

In a special report, Daily Trust had highlighted how Nigerians were trivialsing Guinness World Record.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...