BREAKING: ‘Forensic analysis has exposed Ganduje’, anti-graft agency reveals dollar videos’ findings

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) says forensic analysis has confirmed that the dollar videos of ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje were not doctored.

In 2017, Daily Nigerian, an online publication, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

The ex-Governor had denied the allegation, saying the videos were doctored.

But speaking at ‘A One Day Public Dialogue on Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano’, on Wednesday, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, Chairman of the agency, confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

He said since the release of the footages, people have been challenging him to prove the innocence or otherwise of the former governor in the matter.

He added that his commission commenced investigation in 2018 but could not go far because Ganduje, who was governor at the time, had immunity.

