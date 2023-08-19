Newcomer to grab N1m as Nigeria Comedy Awards debut

The much-anticipated Nigeria Comedy Awards has finally opened its portal and entry for a special voting category tagged “Revelation of the Year”. Under the special…

The much-anticipated Nigeria Comedy Awards has finally opened its portal and entry for a special voting category tagged “Revelation of the Year”.

Under the special category, an exceptional newcomer in Nigeria’s diverse comedy industry would be rewarded with a plaque and N1,000,000 cash.

Nigeria Comedy Awards is an annual event to honour the outstanding performers and projects in Nigeria’s comedy industry.

It is being packaged jointly by the event producer, Bunmi Davies – Founder, Afrotainment; project consultant, Debbie Odutayo – Executive Director, Royal Roots Communication Network; and executive producer, Wale Adenuga Jnr. – Managing Director, Wale Adenuga Productions, and Wole Adenuga – Managing Director, WAP.

Wole Adenuga who is the Co-Executive Producer, Nigeria Comedy Awards said in a chat with newsmen in Lagos said the awards were designed to reward talents in the comedy arm of the entertainment industry.

He said, “Since we started releasing teasers to promote the event, the feedback we have received has been really awesome; as millions of Nigerians, home and abroad, are really looking forward to celebrating with the nominees and winners. The Revelation of the Year category is open to all new comedic performers including, but not limited to, Standup Comedy, Dance, Music, and Acting on TV, Movies, Skits, etc. and details on the entry process are available on Instagram: @NigeriaComedyAwards. The full list of nominees for all 24 categories will be announced soon”.

The maiden edition of Nigeria Comedy Awards is taking place on Sunday 24th September 2023, at Eko Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State; to be attended by 1,000 people, and watched by millions across the world on WapTV and other stations.

