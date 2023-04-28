Newborn baby rescued from dustbin in Rivers

A newborn baby has been rescued alive from a waste bin located in front of the popular Mile 3 Park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.…

A newborn baby has been rescued alive from a waste bin located in front of the popular Mile 3 Park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Godstime Ihunwo, the Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Oroworukwo community, Mile 3, who rescued the baby said his group found the child during routine patrol within the neighborhood.

He said, “At about 3am today while on routine patrol, I discovered a newborn baby. At the point of discovery, the baby was still wrapped with clothes and placenta.

“I rescued the child and immediately called a female nurse for urgent medical attention to be given to the baby. Upon inspection by the nurse, the baby was discovered to be a female.

“I called Prince Wiro, a human rights activist who immediately came to my office and went to the Nkpolu Police station to make a formal compliant.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the Rivers State Government to prevail on the contractors in charge of Ikwerre road street lights to ensure the lights are always on at night as we have discovered that the street light are switched off some nights.”

Prince Wiro, the coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has condemned the action of the unknown mother who abandoned the baby.

He described the woman’s action as inhumane, callous and barbaric.

The Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident to our reporter.