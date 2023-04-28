Osinbajo to speak at 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Forum in Kenya

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend with the theme “Global Africa.” The Forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW),…

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend with the theme “Global Africa.”

The Forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), will hold in Nairobi, Kenya, this weekend.

Voices across Africa and beyond will discuss germane issues around the progress of the African continent.

Osinbajo was invited as one of the guest speakers alongside other world leaders such as Kenyan President William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Donald Kaberuka, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, among others.

“Prof. Osinbajo will attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony later today and speak at the first session tomorrow.

“He will join other leaders to discuss “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.” At the opening ceremony, the 2021 Ibrahim Laureate President, Mahamadou Issoufou would be celebrated in person at an event to be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world.

“Besides participating in the IGW, the VP is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP. The Vice President, who leaves Abuja today is expected back in Abuja soon,” Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, said in a statement.