How I bled for four months non-stop — Toyo baby

Nigerian actress, Juliana Olayode famed for her role as Toyo Baby in the hit sitcom series Jenifa’s Dairy has revealed how she battled PCOS and Psoriasis.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition where you have few, unusual or very long periods. Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp.

Talking about her battle with the ailment, the actress took to her YouTube channel and said in part, “I had polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and I had Psoriasis. I was bleeding every day for four months and my period did not stop. The way it started was that my period did not come for over a year.

“Sometimes I used like two packs of sanitary towels every day. There was a day when I was at my sister’s house and I slept. I did not want her to know that I was bleeding nonstop. I woke up and the whole bed was full of blood. I had just changed my pad before going to sleep.

“My sister advised me that I had to go for a check-up immediately. But I was scared about what the doctors would tell me. We went to see a gynaecologist. When we were having the tests, I was hoping it was not going to be cancer. Eventually, when the test came out it was PCOS.”

