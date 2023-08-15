New State House perm sec, Olusesan Adebiyi, assumes duty

Engr. Olusesan Adebiyi, the newly appointed Permanent Secretary, State House, officially assumed duty on Monday in Abuja. At a handover ceremony held at the State…

Engr. Olusesan Adebiyi, the newly appointed Permanent Secretary, State House, officially assumed duty on Monday in Abuja.

At a handover ceremony held at the State House Administrative block, he pledged his commitment to the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Adebiyi, who previously held the position of Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Tijjani Umar.

He acknowledged Umar’s dedicated service to the nation and congratulated him on his successful retirement on August 10, 2023.

The Permanent Secretary, in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, Information, State House, urged State House staff to work as a cohesive team, with renewed vigour and dedication to succeed.

In his remarks, Umar said it was an honour to have served two presidents, Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, during his three-year tenure as Permanent Secretary, State House, from April 5, 2020 to August 10, 2023.

“When you look to the left, right and centre, there’s something somewhere that people will continue to use and benefit from what we initiated, completed and delivered, ‘’ he said.

Umar hinted at a memoir, chronicling his career in public service, slated for publication soon.

