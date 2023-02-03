New notes: Those who locked up your money will unlock it – Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has once again criticised the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Last…

Last week when he campaigned in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Tinubu had said fuel scarcity and the CBN monetary policy were plots to make him lose election.

The statement had triggered a wave of reactions across the country.

During his campaign outing in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday, Tinubu said there were plans by some individuals to use fuel crisis and naira redesign to create instability, which may cause the posteponment of the presidential election and lead to the imposition of an interim government.

He said it was the turn of Yoruba to produce the president of the country, saying “this election is yours. It is the election you will use to liberate yourselves.”

“This election is not about me because I am not looking for what to eat.

“Yoruba, Yoruba, whose turn is it? Relax, this election is yours. You will use it to liberate yourselves. They want to turn us to slaves. We are not slaves. They locked up money. Trek to your poling units, vote and stay with your vote. I beg you in the name of God, this is not about fighting, don’t fight them. Those who locked up your money will eventually unlock it. They’re doing it to get you angry, so that you can cause crisis… The rat that ate poison will kill itself.”

He lamented that though, Ekiti people are well educated, but said that there are too many unemployed youths.

Tinubu called on the people who have not collected their PVCS to do so, adding that “they want to hoard it and not give you. Don’t allow them to do so.”

In his remarks, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji said that the party needed little or no campaign for Tinubu, adding that, the people of the state would reward him with their votes because of his good deeds.

“We don’t need to campaign much much for Tinubu. We have all agreed to vote him. We want to pay him back for all his good work for Ekiti.

“We will return home and like Jehovah witnesses, tell our people that it is Tinubu that can do it. Tell our people to collect their PVCS, whoever does not have PVC is not a friend of Tinubu.”

Also, the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, expressed confidence that Ekiti electorate would vote massively for Tinubu based on his “unmatched track records in governance”.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, added that Tinubu has developed a workable blueprint to rewrite Nigeria’s history and inject good governance in the polity, assuring that he is not seeking power to gamble with Nigeria’s destiny.

Fayemi, Oyetola, Arise, Erelu Fayemi, Ojo Oyerinde, Faparusi, all candidates of the APC, party supporters, attended the massive rally held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Iyin road.