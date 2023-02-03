Ganduje: Emefiele came up with naira policy because his presidential bid failed

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has accused Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), of introducing the naira redesign policy because his…

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has accused Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), of introducing the naira redesign policy because his presidential bid failed.

The CBN governor was linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race, which he denied after a group purchased the N100 million presidential form for him.

Speaking with BBC Hausa Service after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Ganduje alleged that the CBN governor does not want the elections to hold.

The meeting hours after Governor Nasir El-Rufai claimed that some people in Aso Rock were working to frustrate the victory of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

On his part, Ganduje said they told Buhari that redesigning of the naira would cause hardships.

“This is not the agenda of the APC, it is the agenda of those who surrounded the president and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. You know he (Emefiele) wanted to be the president but he failed. That is why they don’t want the election to hold or prefer another party to win it,” he said.

On whether the governors will part ways with the president on this policy, Ganduje said, “No, we are against this policy of naira redesign by the governor of the Central Bank and those surrounded the president.”