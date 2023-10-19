Correctional service dismisses 2 personnel, sanctions 35 others

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed two personnel and sanctioned 35 others for misconduct. A statement by the spokesman of the NCoS, Abubakar Umar,…

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed two personnel and sanctioned 35 others for misconduct.

A statement by the spokesman of the NCoS, Abubakar Umar, on Wednesday, said the move was part of efforts to ensure the discipline of its personnel and entrench international correctional best practices.

“The officers were sanctioned for misconduct ranging from trafficking in contraband, unauthorised absence from duty, stealing, negligence of duty, criminal conspiracy, as well as aiding and abetting.

“The offences constitute threats to the security of correctional facilities and can jeopardise public safety and national security,” it said.

According to the statement, the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, said the service would continue to reward diligence and exceptional performance while punishing erring personnel according to the provisions of extant laws.

The controller general said the service would leave no stone unturned to ensure that ‘bad eggs’ are flushed out of the system.

