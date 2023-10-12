Nephew, two others arrested for Zamfara journalist’s murder

Zamfara State Police Command has announced the arrest of three suspected killers of the late VON reporter, Hamisu Haruna Danjibga, including a suspect who bought…

Zamfara State Police Command has announced the arrest of three suspected killers of the late VON reporter, Hamisu Haruna Danjibga, including a suspect who bought some property stolen from the journalist’s house.

The suspects, according to the police, were Mansur Haruna, a nephew of the deceased and his accomplice, Ibrahim Nababa and the buyer of the stolen property.

Parading the suspects, Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Shehu Dalijan, said on receiving the report about the killing of the innocent journalist, police swung into action upon which the suspects got arrested.

CP Dalijan said the primary suspect, Haruna the nephew of the deceased, narrated to the police how they struggled with Danjibga as they wanted to kidnap him, and how they ended up killing him.

Israel prepares ‘ground manoeuvre’ against Hamas

Apapa gridlock: Task force begins clearance of vehicles abandoned on roads

In an interview, Haruna confessed that his uncle, Danjibga, had driven him away from his house for noticing a theft habit in him, adding that, “Before he drove me out of his house, I contacted him twice seeking him to stand as a guarantor for me to join the Nigerian Army and later Police, but he all refused due to my devilish habit.

“I stayed in my partner’s room after I was driven away by the deceased. There, we mapped out plans on how we would kidnap him and subsequently demand reasonable money as ransom that could be enough for me to start business, but my deceased uncle started dragging with us to the extent he made us annoyed, we finally decided to kill him so that there would be no traces,” Mansur said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...