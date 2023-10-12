Apapa gridlock: Task force begins clearance of vehicles abandoned on roads

A joint task force team comprising the Lagos State Government, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Police have commenced the removal of all illegally…

A joint task force team comprising the Lagos State Government, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Police have commenced the removal of all illegally abandoned vehicles along the access roads to Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports.

The move is to ensure free flow of traffic and to end extortion of truckers using two of the nation’s largest and busiest seaports.

The move is also to entrench the Federal Government’s directive on ease of doing business at the port.

Recall that the chaotic gridlock had impeded trade and forced businesses to relocate from Apapa port.

The enforcement operations include the removal of all illegally parked or abandoned trailers in Apapa and its environs.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

Taofiq explained that the decision was taken at the expiration of a “Removal Order’ issued to drivers whose trucks were parked along the road.

According to him, it is to ensure the general safety of motorists and allow unimpeded flow of traffic around the entire Apapa axis.

“The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, led the combined enforcement team which commenced on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

“Over 18 trailers have so far been removed in accordance with the government’s zero tolerance for gridlocks and indiscipline.

“Mr. Oreagba added that the enforcement operations would be a continuous exercise to checkmate the excesses of trailer drivers and restore sanity around Creek Road, Etisalat Corridor, Trebor Junction, Liverpool, down to Tin-Can first/second Gates to Coconut, Trinity, Sunrise and Mile 2 axis.

“The Lagos State Government, being a responsible and responsive one, will ensure that every motorist has a smooth ride from the Port Gate inwards Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and not only trailers carrying containers,” he added.

He said efforts had been made in the past to restore sanity and bring back the glory of Apapa, which according to him, had been truncated by the indisciplined attitude of trailer drivers.

“Series of meetings have been held with the petroleum tanker/trailer drivers branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and other transport stakeholders to educate their members and ensure that they desist from indiscriminate parking and being indiscipline on the road.

“All tanker/trailer drivers are advised to adhere strictly to the new directive, as the government will not hesitate to enforce traffic rules and regulations to the letter,” he said.

He however called on motorists including other road users to take possession of the road and not hesitate to inform LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailers/ tankers via the agency’s hotlines. (08100565860, 08129928515, 08129928593)

He maintained that all contravened trailers/ tankers would be immediately charged to court in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

