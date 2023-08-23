Needless destruction of lives, property in Mangu, Plateau State

The rise in destruction of lives, properties and farmlands in Mangu Local Government Area in Plateau State and other parts of the state has continued…

The rise in destruction of lives, properties and farmlands in Mangu Local Government Area in Plateau State and other parts of the state has continued unabated over the years.

In recent times, Mangu has witnessed incessant attacks, killings and destruction of properties and farms. Obviously, this will cause food shortages, loss of revenue to both government and farmers. It already has affected the price of maize which jumped from N25,000 to above N50,000 as at the time of this report. Certainly, if nothing is done, the people might be left with nothing to feed themselves.

The popular case of one Mr Emmanuel Egole, who lives in the area, has become a subject of worry. This farmer lost all his farm investments and home.

Other survivors said Emmanuel, has been a successful farmer for years, a philanthropist, who was giving money to the people to enable them to farm or attend to some other needs.

Sadly, he is now a beggar, devastated, despondent and displaced due to constant wanton killings and destruction of farms and homes as a result of farmer/herder clashes, unknown gunmen attacks, religious crisis and other unbridled causes in the area that have left people homeless.

In the midst of these crises, many lives were lost, farms destroyed, houses burnt and a whole lot of collateral damage done to the people of Mangu and its environs without much relief coming their way.

We the people implore government at all levels, to rise up to their core responsibility of protection of lives and properties to enable the people to go about their farming business without fear of being killed.

We also beg government at all levels, well-meaning individuals and the international community to assist those who lost everything, like this young man, to bounce back to life.

Akinsoju Benjamin wrote via [email protected]

