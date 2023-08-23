Guardiola to miss next two Man City games after surgery

Pep Guardiola will be absent from Manchester City’s next two Premier League games after undergoing back surgery in Barcelona. A statement from the Premier League…

Pep Guardiola will be absent from Manchester City’s next two Premier League games after undergoing back surgery in Barcelona.

A statement from the Premier League champions says their manager has been struggling with back pain for some time and has undergone emergency surgery in Barcelona.

Guardiola’s surgery was successful but he will continue his rehabilitation in the city. The 52-year-old is not expected to be back on the touchline for City until after the international break, meaning he will miss this Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United, as well as the visit of Fulham on September 2.

