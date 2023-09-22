NEDC to establish B/Haram museum

The Managing-Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, said they are working closely with the University of Maiduguri and other stakeholders to establish a…

The Managing-Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, said they are working closely with the University of Maiduguri and other stakeholders to establish a museum on Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

The MD who, disclosed this on Thursday during the commemoration of International Day of Peace 2023 in Maiduguri, said the establishment of the museum was aimed at giving the narratives of Boko Haram insurgency in a positive way to create social changes.

“We are discussing with the university and other stakeholders to see how the museum would be established to preserve the relics and literature to tell the stories for the next coming generation,” he said.

Alkali said the museum would give the stakeholders the opportunity to give the narratives positively for upcoming generations to understand the consequences of war in the region and the country at large.

He noted that the commission is open to giving any support within its mandate to defeat violence extremism in the region.

Earlier, the President of Peace Ambassadors Centre for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment, Ahmed Shehu, commended the NEDC for offering timely support to the young talent.

