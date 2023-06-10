NEDC reconstructs dam breach in Borno, commits N1.6bn to varsities

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) said it was committed to reconstructing the Aloe Dam breach that destroyed irrigation facilities and structures in Konduga Local…

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) said it was committed to reconstructing the Aloe Dam breach that destroyed irrigation facilities and structures in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The managing director of the commission, Umar Abubakar Hashidu, who disclosed this while inspecting four ongoing projects in Maiduguri, said the dam reconstruction followed a request by the Chad Basin Development Authority to the commission to intervene.

He said the reconstruction of the dam, which overflows and destroys irrigation facilities and structures, would address perennial flooding in the community before the commencement of the rainy season.

He said the importance of Alao Dam could not be overemphasized, noting that the water provides a lot of irrigation activities for food, vegetables and others; hence the need to retrofit the structure.

The commission also said it had expended N1.6 billion for construction of 40 labour rooms’ extension to decongest the overstretched maternity ward at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Faculty of Engineering at the Maiduguri State University and the NEDC state office in Maiduguri.

