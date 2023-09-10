NDLEA intercepts Kaduna-bound explosives

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recovered no fewer than 399 pieces of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from one Asana Oluwagbenga…

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recovered no fewer than 399 pieces of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from one Asana Oluwagbenga Leke, 39, along Mokwa-Jebba road on Thursday 7th September.

In his statement, the suspect said the explosives were handed to him at a park in Ibadan to be delivered to someone in Kaduna State.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja in a statement that the suspect and exhibits have since been transferred to the military authorities in Niger State.

In the same vein, operatives on Thursday 7th September raided the house of one Amuodu Egwehide, 40, in Iloje Okpuje, Owan West LGA, Edo State, where they recovered 22 bags of skunk weighing 261.4kgs, while a 60-year-old grandma, Mrs Eunice Egwehide was arrested in the town same day with 17kgs of the same substance seized from her.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives intercepted consignments of skunk concealed in tins of tomato paste and methamphetamine hidden in used clothes, meant for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

“While the skunk in tomato pastes consignment weighing 20.00 kilograms was intercepted on Friday 8th September at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, the meth shipment with a gross weight of 1.60kg was seized at a courier company in Lagos.

“Another consignment of 556 grams of Canadian Loud sent from Canada to one Tunji Adebayo in Ikorodu, Lagos was also intercepted by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, attached to courier firms. Though Adebayo was not home when operatives visited his house at 52, Aina Atoloye Street, Ikorodu, he however directed his younger brother to sign for the package on his behalf. The brother was promptly arrested,” Babafemi said.

