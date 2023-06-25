NDLEA intercepts 5,344kg imported cannabis consignments in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted two imported consignments of Loud, a strain of cannabis, with a combined weight of 5,344.1kgs along the Epe-Lekki corridor and at the Alfa Beach, Lekki area of Lagos State.
The Director, Media and Advocacy of the anti-narcotic agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in a statement in Abuja that based on an intelligence report, NDLEA operatives laid ambush for a white truck conveying 50 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 2, 434.1kgs along the Epe-Lekki expressway in the early hours of Monday 19th June.
“The truck driver, however, jumped out of the vehicle and escaped in a security Hilux van escorting the truck, after the anti-narcotics officers successfully demobilized the truck conveying the drug exhibits,” Babafemi said.
Equally, officers of the Marine Command of the agency on Tuesday 20th also acting on intelligence gathering intercepted a boat loaded with the same imported substance weighing 2,910kgs around Alfa Beach upon arrival from Ghana.
It was gathered that two Ghanaians; Monday Saba, 30, and Hakeem Kwana, 27, found with the consignments were promptly arrested.
Moreso, in Niger State, two suspects: Abubakar Mohammed, 32, and Nuhu Sale, 43, were arrested on Sunday 18th June along Abuja expressway, Suleja with 31 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 517kgs, while a 30-year-old Amina Alilu was arrested with 171kgs of the substance on Wednesday 21st June at Ogbogodo village, Dekina LGA, Kogi State.
“A suspected fake female security agent, Ogedegbe Dorcas, 34, was also nabbed at Ajegunle Asa Dam Area of Ilorin, Kwara State with 30kgs of cannabis on Thursday 22nd June, while in Oyo State, NDLEA operatives intercepted 42-year-old Segun Olajide with 49.2kgs of same substance on Saturday 24th June in Oyo town,” the agency’s spokesman added.
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start
Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More
I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More