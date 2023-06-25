NDLEA intercepts 5,344kg imported cannabis consignments in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted two imported consignments of Loud, a strain of cannabis, with a combined weight of 5,344.1kgs along the Epe-Lekki corridor and at the Alfa Beach, Lekki area of Lagos State.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the anti-narcotic agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in a statement in Abuja that based on an intelligence report, NDLEA operatives laid ambush for a white truck conveying 50 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 2, 434.1kgs along the Epe-Lekki expressway in the early hours of Monday 19th June.

“The truck driver, however, jumped out of the vehicle and escaped in a security Hilux van escorting the truck, after the anti-narcotics officers successfully demobilized the truck conveying the drug exhibits,” Babafemi said.

Equally, officers of the Marine Command of the agency on Tuesday 20th also acting on intelligence gathering intercepted a boat loaded with the same imported substance weighing 2,910kgs around Alfa Beach upon arrival from Ghana.