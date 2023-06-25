Tributes as renowned Mass Com Prof, Lai Oso, dies in road accident

Prof. Lai Oso, one of Nigeria’s foremost Communications scholar is dead. According to reports, Oso, a professor of Communications at the Lagos State University (LASU),…

Prof. Lai Oso, one of Nigeria’s foremost Communications scholar is dead.

According to reports, Oso, a professor of Communications at the Lagos State University (LASU), died aged 67, in an accident while returning from a conference in Abraka, Delta State.

Idris Mohammed, one of his students broke the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“It’s with great sadness and heavy heart that I bring to you the passing away of our very own Professor Lai Oso of the Mass Communication Department, Lagos State University in the evening today as a result of a ghastly accident on his way back to Lagos from Abaraka, Delta State.

“Late Lai Oso was one of Professor Pate’s allies and a great communication scholar in Nigeria. He was a humble and generous man of exemplary good character. Goodnight Prof.!!,” Mohammed wrote.

Two of the deceased students, Idris Mohammed and Wasiu Tejuoso, were quoted by Platforms Africa as saying the late don died in a motor accident in the Ijebu axis of the Ore-Sagamu expressway on Saturday evening.

Another student who was called from Ijebu Police station was quoted to have said: “He was coming from Delta State University (DELSU) where he was an external examiner at the Department of Mass Communication. His SUV had reached the Ijebu axis on the expressway before the car plunged into a river.”

Oso was a Professor at the Mass Communication School of Communication, LASU. He was the Dean of the school between 2011 and 2015.

The late prof. was educated at the University of Lagos (B.Sc. Mass Communication), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (M.Sc. International Relations) and obtained a Ph.D. degree in Mass Communication as a Federal Government scholar at the University of Leicester, England in 1977.

He worked as a Reporter on both Radio and the News Agency of Nigeria and taught courses in Journalism, Media and Governance, Political Communication, Development Communication and Theory.

Expectedly, the scholar’s departure has elicited a flurry of remarks from all and sundry, many of whom described him as a thoroughbred professional who discharged his duties diligently, and conscientiously, and who would be dearly missed.

Commenting on a journalist WhatsApp group, one Oba Adeoye said the deceased interested with everyone equally

Adeoye wrote: “I, alongside the late prof and some few other compatriots represented Nigeria at a UNESCO continental conference in Kenya a few years back. You wouldn’t believe he was the most senior member on the team, with the way he related and interacted with everyone.

“Representatives from other countries found it difficult to believe his citation but those who knew him, were so delighted to have met him in person, after reading his works for years. Painfully sad to have lost him.”

Pakuli Penmele said he benefited immensely from the late professor’s wealth of experience.

“Oh sad. Nigeria keeps killing its bests. Prof was helpful with my Masters Degree Thesis as our external examiner. Very thorough yet calm. Humble and cheerful. His jokes helped me brush off my pre-defence anxiety. His friendly posture was amazing. From Mapoly to Crescent, Unilag and Pan Atlantic University, I benefited from his wealth of academic knowledge. Not to mention his many creative and constructively engaging public presentations. We will miss you sorely Prof. Journey well my mentor,” he wrote.

Adekunle Yusuf said: “More than a legend. He was cerebral, yet humble, accessible and always willing to lift others without hope of gaining anything. I burst into tears when I saw the news.”

Damilola Kushimo said though he never had the opportunity of meeting Oso at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), his works had remained helpful.

Kushimo said: “I didn’t get to meet him in MAPOLY but his works have remained helpful. He was one of the reasons MAPOLY’s Mass Comm. Dept. is rated among the best. May his soul rest in peace.”

Samson Akindele said: “During LASU’s recent matriculation, I still muted the idea of handing over my daughter to him if LASU gives her admission to study communication in the coming session. I didn’t know my wish was just wishful. What a loss! A library of communication knowledge set ablaze.”

