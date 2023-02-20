NDLEA arrests Chadian, 19 others

…Intercepts 58kg cocaine, meth at Lagos, Abuja airports

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Chadian, Usman Abubakar, in connection with the seizure of 61.45kg of Indian hemp and 221kg of Exol-5 in Jigawa State.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja, also said 24kg of Arizona variant of Indian hemp and 2,000 pills of opioids were recovered from one Ibrahim Isiyaku on the Nguru- Kano road in Yobe State, noting that three other suspects, Muhammad Ali; Ibrahim Yahaya and Babagana Abdullahi, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

He explained that, “The consignments were ordered by Usman with a view to taking them to Chad.”

He also said NDLEA operatives intercepted consignments of illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and its precursor chemical, ephedrine, going to the United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia, New Zealand and Cyprus at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos and at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

Meanwhile, at least three traders at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, Lagos: Nwudele Basil Christopher; Chiedu Ezenwani Francis and Donatus Nwojiji, were arrested in connection with attempts to export 52.10kg of ephedrine concealed in bunches of fishing thread at the Lagos airport on Sunday, January 31, and Monday, February 1.

At the Abuja airport also, on Monday, February 13, a 29-year-old man, Apeh Kelvin Ogbonna, was arrested with 4.5kg of methamphetamine.

In Adamawa State, 250,000 pills of tramadol and Exol-5, as well as 1,800ml of codeine concealed in the reserve fuel tank of a trailer from Onitsha, Anambra State, were seized in Mubi LGA and a dealer, Hussaini Ibrahim, alias Bafu, arrested.

One Hammajan Suleman, was also arrested on the Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi on Monday, February 13, and his accomplice, Moses Alabi, also nabbed on Tuesday, February 14.

In the same vein, two suspects: Christian Nnachor (23) and Chinonso Obiora (20), were arrested in connection with illicit drugs on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on Monday, February 13, while Christopher Maduka (43) was arrested with 10,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection on Saturday, February 18 on the same road.

In Kano, Ahmed Suraj Rabiu was nabbed with 89 bottles of codeine, while Amadu Musa and three others were arrested in Kofar Mata with 53 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 41.9kg.

In Niger State, a trans-border trafficker, Abdullahi Isah, was arrested on theJebba-Mokwa highway with 188 blocks of skunk which he was attempting to take to Niger Republic.