NCCE records improved recognition of programmes, policies – ES

The executive secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Professor Paulinus Chijioke Okwelle, said the commission had recorded a monumental turnaround and improved recognition of its programmes, policies and activities of teachers’ preparation institutions in general.

Prof Okwelle said these were made possible in the last two years since he took over the affairs of the commission after President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2021.

This was contained in a document highlighting achievements of Okwelle since he assumed office two years ago.

According to the document, on resumption of office, he initiated a series of consultation, negotiation, research and national summit with stakeholders to brainstorm and come up with possible way forward to address the challenges confronting the CoE in the country.

INEC urged to review voter registration, PVC collection policy

Osinbajo to deliver climate change lecture at US varsity

As part of efforts to address the root causes of dwindling enrolment into colleges of education in Nigeria, he got the support of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to increase enrolment into colleges of education.

“The result of this is already being felt in practical terms as all the six new federal colleges of education established in 2020 have fully commenced operation with appreciative number of students.

“It is no longer business as usual for colleges of education not to properly undergo or totally boycott participation of the primary mandate and priority of the commission of accrediting its courses in line with its stipulated guidelines, resource inspection and production of revised NCE Minimum Standard, among other things,” the document reads.