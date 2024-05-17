NCC suspends license issuance to communication firms

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that it has suspended the issuance of communication licences in three categories including Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Interconnect Exchange, and Value Added Service Aggregator.

The Commission announced this in a public notice issued by its Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka on Friday, noting that the suspension, which takes effect from May 17, 2024, is temporary.

This means that no company will be able to apply for a new licence in any of the three affected categories.

NCC said the suspension is in line with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 to grant and renew licenses, promote fair competition, and develop the communications Industry.

It, however, noted that all pending applications for the same licences would still be considered and treated accordingly.

The Commission said, “This temporary suspension is necessary to enable the Commission to conduct a thorough review of several key areas within these categories, including the current level of competition, market saturation, and current market dynamics.

“The public is invited to note that during the suspension period commencing on 17th of May, 2024, new applications for the aforementioned licenses will not be accepted. This is without prejudice to pending applications before the Commission which will be considered on its merits.”