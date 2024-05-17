Tinubu asks Senegal’s Faye to prevail on Niger, Mali to return to ECOWAS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal and called for an alignment in West Africa to effectively address the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal and called for an alignment in West Africa to effectively address the challenges confronting the region.

Speaking during a meeting with the Senegalese President at the State House, President Tinubu said West Africa must work together to defeat the hydra-headed problems of terrorism, banditry, human trafficking and poverty.

He advised that leaders in the region must make the people the point of convergence in governance, noting that the essence of democracy is lost when the people are not the focal point.

The president emphasised that democratic governance, democratic values, and constitutional order are sacrosanct and must be protected.

He also stated that critical institutions and precepts, like the judiciary and the rule of law, must be respected and observed for the sustenance of democracy.

Tinubu asked his guest to prevail on Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to return to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger on January 28, announced their withdrawal from the West African bloc ECOWAS.

All three had earlier been suspended following military coups that overthrew elected civilian governments in their countries.

The regional body later lifted the sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina-Faso and Guinea.

“I am glad that you are a shining example of patience, perseverance and commitment to democratic values.

“We must partner to make our people the focus of our democratic commitment. Your belief in the sovereignty of Africa is shared by all of us. But how can we work for our people and make them the focus of our democracy if we are violating the rule of law and promoting unconstitutional takeover of government?

“As the Chairman of ECOWAS, I am inviting you to collaborate and meet those other brothers. To persuade them to come back to the fold,” Tinubu said.

In his remarks, President Faye acknowledged Nigeria and Senegal’s shared values, ideals and challenges, emphasizing that both nations have always had good relations since the 1960s.

The Senegalese president called for the reactivation of the Nigeria-Senegal joint commission to strengthen bilateral relations across the areas of diplomacy, trade and other spheres.

Speaking on ECOWAS, President Faye said with President Tinubu’s wisdom and experience, relations among member states can be strengthened and bolstered for the advancement of the community.