NCC approves ICT Centre on telcoms in ABU

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria to essentially strengthen capacity building in…

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria to essentially strengthen capacity building in telecommunications.

The centre would provide training, upskilling and reskilling opportunities and would be required to support the commission’s mandate of producing locally made equipment and materials for the development of the telecommunications sector.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, announced the development at the 526th (Regular) Meeting of the Senate of the university, saying the institution was in receipt of the NCC’s approval for the establishment of the centre.

The vice chancellor said the centre was also expected to have strong collaboration with the telecommunication sector to enable it to carry out productive research and capacity-building activities.

He said the sustainability plan of the centre must be developed and submitted to the commission to serve as one of the measurements of the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“The terms of offer for the establishment of the centre shall be rendered in line with professional, academic standards and international best practices.

“It is also expected that the commission shall contribute to setting the research agenda of the centre, approving their work programme, and setting Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and targets to be delivered in collaboration with the university authorities and telecommunications companies in the country,” he stated.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...