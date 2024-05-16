NBS to use AI for generation of food price index

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed plans to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the generation of statistical data on food prices. The Statistician…

The Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, who made the disclosure during the First Bi-annual Meeting of the National Consultative Committee of Statistics (NCCS), in Keffi, Nasarawa State, said the initiative will see the production and weekly publication for crowd-sourced data on food prices using Artificial Intelligence and crowdsourcing methods for six pilot states in Nigeria.

While stating that the new strategy will complement the traditional methodology on data collection and analysis, Adeniran said this is to ensure accurate provision of data for government’s decisions.

The governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule said Nigeria has the potential of big data and data science in various sectors such as finance, healthcare, and agriculture.