✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

NBS to use AI for generation of food price index

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed plans to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the generation of statistical data on food prices. The Statistician…

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed plans to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the generation of statistical data on food prices.

The Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, who made the disclosure during the First Bi-annual Meeting of the National Consultative Committee of Statistics (NCCS), in Keffi, Nasarawa State, said the initiative will see the production and weekly publication for crowd-sourced data on food prices using Artificial Intelligence and crowdsourcing methods for six pilot states in Nigeria.

While stating that the new strategy will complement the traditional methodology on data collection and analysis, Adeniran said this is to ensure accurate provision of data for government’s decisions.

The governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule said Nigeria has the potential of big data and data science in various sectors such as finance, healthcare, and agriculture.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories