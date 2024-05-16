✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Lagos establishes committee to fast-track women’s empowerment

The Lagos State government has formed a nine-member committee to localise the National Women’s Economic Empowerment policy (WEE), aimed at enhancing access to opportunities for…

The Lagos State government has formed a nine-member committee to localise the National Women’s Economic Empowerment policy (WEE), aimed at enhancing access to opportunities for women and girls across the state.

Commissioner of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecelia Bolaji Dada, announced the establishment of the committee during a visit by representatives from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) to review the implementation of guidelines for domesticating the WEE policy.

Launched in 2023, the National WEE Policy aims to promote financial inclusion, gender mainstreaming, skills acquisition, and overall empowerment of women in Nigeria. Dada praised the selection of Lagos State for the domestication initiative, aligning with Governor Sanwo Olu’s vision for gender inclusion and economic empowerment.

The permanent secretary, Mrs Yemi Kalesanwo, reiterated the ministry’s dedication to implementing the policy, underscoring Lagos State’s commitment to improving the lives of women.

NIPSS director general, Professor Ayo Omotayo, explained that the visit is aimed to discuss actionable steps for adopting, domesticating, and implementing the National WEE Policy at the state level.

NIPSS and dRPC are collaborating with seven states to support the policy’s domestication in Nigeria over the next two years, with plans to extend support to additional subnational cohorts.

Dr Stanley Ukpai, dRPC director of projects, commended Lagos State for its innovative governance and inclusive approach to development, emphasising the importance of empowering Nigerian women.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories