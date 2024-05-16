Lagos establishes committee to fast-track women’s empowerment

The Lagos State government has formed a nine-member committee to localise the National Women’s Economic Empowerment policy (WEE), aimed at enhancing access to opportunities for…

The Lagos State government has formed a nine-member committee to localise the National Women’s Economic Empowerment policy (WEE), aimed at enhancing access to opportunities for women and girls across the state.

Commissioner of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecelia Bolaji Dada, announced the establishment of the committee during a visit by representatives from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) to review the implementation of guidelines for domesticating the WEE policy.

Launched in 2023, the National WEE Policy aims to promote financial inclusion, gender mainstreaming, skills acquisition, and overall empowerment of women in Nigeria. Dada praised the selection of Lagos State for the domestication initiative, aligning with Governor Sanwo Olu’s vision for gender inclusion and economic empowerment.

The permanent secretary, Mrs Yemi Kalesanwo, reiterated the ministry’s dedication to implementing the policy, underscoring Lagos State’s commitment to improving the lives of women.

NIPSS director general, Professor Ayo Omotayo, explained that the visit is aimed to discuss actionable steps for adopting, domesticating, and implementing the National WEE Policy at the state level.

NIPSS and dRPC are collaborating with seven states to support the policy’s domestication in Nigeria over the next two years, with plans to extend support to additional subnational cohorts.

Dr Stanley Ukpai, dRPC director of projects, commended Lagos State for its innovative governance and inclusive approach to development, emphasising the importance of empowering Nigerian women.