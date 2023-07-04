NBA-SBL unveils ‘Lawyers Got Talent’ competition

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has concluded plans to have ‘Lawyers Got Talent’ competition at the 17th Annual International Business Law…

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has concluded plans to have ‘Lawyers Got Talent’ competition at the 17th Annual International Business Law Conference in Lagos.

This is against the general presumption that lawyers are a bit stoic and their talent can only be found in the field of law.

This is despite the foray of many lawyers in the field of sports, entertainment, politics, etc.

In a bid to redirect the above narrative, the NBA-SBL said it is set to showcase another side to lawyers – talents and skills – that the public would usually not associate with lawyers.

Ose Okpeku, vice chairman of the 2023 NBA-SBL Conference Planning Committee, announced the introduction of the talent show tagged, ‘Lawyers Got Talent’ as part of the 17th edition of the Annual International Business Law Conference.

It will bring together lawyers from various disciplines, displaying their skills and abilities outside of legal practice.

The prizes for the “Lawyers Got Talent” contest are 1st prize N1m; 2nd prize N750,000; and 3rd prize N550,000.

Okpeku said, “It will indeed be fun and an exciting evening; definitely an event not to be missed.”

