NBA fines Harden $100k for comment on Morey

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden $100,000 for his public comments on team president Daryl Morey.

Reportedly upset about a failed promise to be traded, Harden made the controversial remarks last week at a publicity event in China.

When asked by a KHOU 11 reporter in Houston on Thursday if he thought his relationship with the franchise was beyond repair, the 33-year-old’s was quick with an answer.

“I think so.”

Harden has asked to be traded, but the 76ers ended trade talks involving Harden over the weekend after conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers were not fruitful.

