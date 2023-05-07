Navy vows to smoke out suspected criminals

The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Olushola Oluwagbire, has warned suspected criminal elements that intend to terrorise innocent residents to stay off its area of operation or face the wrath of the command.

Oluwagbire, who spoke with our reporter shortly after his facility tour of the Nigerian Navy, NNS Pathfinder in Port Harcourt, said the command would take war to the hideout of criminals terrorising its area of operation.

Concerns over rising cases of kidnapping in FCT suburbs

Insecurity: Taraba farmers weigh options, task govt

“I have told the units and command under me that our vision as a command is to be the most operational naval command; and we will be doing all we can to ensure that the mandate given to us by the Chief of Naval Staff is carried out. I am very impressed by the efforts the commander of NNS Pathfinder has put in place and I wish him well,” he said.