Navy redeploys 52 Rear Admirals, 76 Commodores

The Nigerian Navy yesterday redeployed 52 Rear Admirals and 76 Commodores in an effort towards boosting efficiency across its bases. Navy Director of Information, Commodore…

The Nigerian Navy yesterday redeployed 52 Rear Admirals and 76 Commodores in an effort towards boosting efficiency across its bases.

Navy Director of Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, in a statement, said it was as part of the routine re-organisation following the December 2022 promotion of senior officers.

He said following the new appointments, Rear Admiral Garba Abubakar had been reappointed as the Nigerian Navy Delegate to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; while Rear Admiral Akano Adesope, formerly a Moderator at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, had been appointed as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot.

Also, Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulam, formerly Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters, was reappointed to the Naval Headquarters as the pioneer Chief of Communications and Information Technology; while Rear Admiral Nnamdi Muogilim, former Chief of Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters, was appointed as the Executive Director Operations, Navy Holdings Limited.

ECOWAS raises concern over use of fake news ahead of Nigeria polls

Buhari renews two federal appointments

Rear Admiral Adewale Olanrewaju, formerly Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship WEY is to take over as the Director, Standards, Naval Headquarters.

According to the statement, “Furthermore, the former Deputy Director Communication Intelligence at Defence Intelligence Agency, Rear Admiral Fatah Sanusi is appointed Executive Director, Administration, Human Resource & Personnel Management at the Navy Holdings Limited, whereas Rear Admiral Nuhu Bala, the former Director of Transformation, Defence Headquarters, has been reappointed as the Deputy Chief of Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Danjuma Moses, former Director of Training, Defence Headquarters, takes over as the Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.”