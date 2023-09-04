Natives’ forum sets agenda for Wike

The leadership of Gwandara/Gade forum of the indigenous people of the FCT in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has set agenda for the new…

The leadership of Gwandara/Gade forum of the indigenous people of the FCT in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has set agenda for the new minister, Nyesom Wike, suggesting areas of improvement as he assumes office.

The forum, in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Maikasuwa Santali Karshi, and Alhaji Suleiman Yerima, said such areas that required the FCT minister’s urgent attention, include recruitment of medical doctors and nurses, security, dualization of rural roads and provision of pipe-borne water in order to eradicate water-borne diseases as well as provision of other viable social amenities.

The forum suggested the upgrade of the security architecture in the nation’s capital and provision of necessary security equipment to combat crime in the territory.

According to the forum, the appointment of the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was as a result of his track record in the state.

