NASFAT urges women not to neglect homes for politics

Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), on Thursday, counseled Muslim women not to neglect their home fronts towards building a good family while participating in politics and other…

Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), on Thursday, counseled Muslim women not to neglect their home fronts towards building a good family while participating in politics and other socio-economic activities.

Pointing out that there is no verse of the Holy Qur’an that specifically prohibits a woman from being elected into any public office under Islamic law, it said such involvement should not, however, deter women from performing their caregiving roles in their homes.

The Zonal Women Affairs Secretary of NASFAT in the FCT zone, Hajia Haleemat Gbonjubola Kadiri, stated these at a press briefing in Abuja to herald 3rd Biennial Women Conference which will hold fully on Saturday.

Checks showed that over 150 delegates are attending the 3rd FCT NASFAT Biennial Women’s Conference – Abuja 2023, which has its theme as: “Muslim Women: Political & Domestics Responsibilities in the Changing World and the sub theme is “Polygamy A problem or A solution”.

Tears as Jigawa Elders Forum’s chairman, Baffa, buried in Kano

Pre-marital medical screening law underway – Kano Hisbah

Hajia Kadiri stated that the theme was carefully chosen because of the perspectives of Muslim Women joining politics and issue affecting their domestic responsibility and challenging times we find ourselves in.

NASFAT is a pace-setting islamic charity and faith-based organisation with wide spread acceptance across Nigeria, over 360 branches in major cities of the country and with a focus to promote Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah/Good Governance amongst its members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...