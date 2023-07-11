Nasarawa NMA suspends warning strike

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Nasarawa State chapter, has suspended its five-day warning strike, giving the state government two weeks’ ultimatum to address all their…

Daily Trust had reported that the association had embarked on strike following the inability of the state government to implement promotions for some of its members for up to nine years and annual increment for over 12 years.

Briefing newsmen immediately after its emergency congress meeting in Lafia, the state capital, on Monday, the state chairman, Dr Peter Attah, stated that they resolved to suspend the five-day warning strike to lessen the sufferings of the citizens of the state.

Attah said the association had directed its members to resume work immediately in the state to save lives.

He said, “At the expiration of two weeks, if the state government does not meet our demands, we may be left with no option than to embark on an indefinite strike action until all our demands are met.”

Daily Trust recalled the association had earlier on June 13, 2023 given a 21-day ultimatum to press home its demand before the warning strike.

Among the reasons adduced for the strike were non-implementation of the reviewed hazard allowance circular as approved for doctors in the state and the accrued 19 months arrears as at June 30th, 2023; non-payment of the medical residency training fund for doctors in the state government’s employment; non-implementation of the consequential minimum wage adjustment; high burden of tax; call duty tax exemption as promised by the governor on the January 17th, 2023; and inadequate manpower and overwork/burnout of doctors working in the state.

