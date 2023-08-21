Nasarawa LG chair tasks FERMA on collapsed roads, bridges

The chairman of Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, has called for urgent intervention of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA)…

The chairman of Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, has called for urgent intervention of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to fix some collapsed roads and bridges which link FCT – Nasarawa state.

Tashas, while speaking when he led some officials of the local government to inspect some of the dilapidated portions of the Toto-Gadabuke-Buga road which links FCT/Nasarawa State on Saturday, said the road which also connects to Jos, Plateau State, is on the verge of cutting off due to heavy flooding.

“And as you can see, the federal road linking Toto, Nasarawa, Keffi, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has been cut off leading to recurring fatal accidents on a daily basis and claiming the lives of commuters and other users,” he said.

The chairman said the torrential rainfall has worsened the situation of the road, which has been making life more difficult for commuters and residents plying the road.

He added that the deplorable state of the federal road has also affected residents of Gudun Karya, Sauka and Buga, which were all situated in the FCT.

