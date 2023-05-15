Nasarawa community inaugurates 30 cabinet members for devt

The Luvu Madaki community in Karu LGA of Nasarawa State, on Saturday, inaugurated 30 cabinet members to oversee the progress and development of the community.…

The Village Head of Luvu Madaki, Madaki Musa (Dakachi), during the inauguration ceremony in his palace, urged the members to ensure peace in their various domains.

He explained that the aim of the inauguration was to facilitate easy and speedy development of the community.

He said, “The 30 cabinet members, who now hold different titles, will be assisting the king in making key decisions and executing them.’’