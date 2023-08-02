Nasarawa Assembly confirms 16 commissioner nominees

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 16 out of the 17 commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Abdullahi Sule. The…

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 16 out of the 17 commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced this after their screening during the House proceedings on Tuesday in Lafia.

Abdullahi congratulated and wished them the best in their new assignments.

He said that a commissioner nominee, Haruna Musa from Nassarawa Eggon LGA did not appear for the screening, saying that he was indisposed.

His words, “Those 16 commissioner nominees that have appeared, screened and confirmed are: Mr. Yakubu Kwanta -Akwanga LG, Mrs. Aishatu Rufai- Awe LG; Mr. Umar Abubakar Dan’akano – Awe; Mrs Munirat Abdullahi – Doma; Mr. Timothy Kasuwa – Karu; Mr. Ja’afaru Ango, Karu; Mrs Margaret Elayo – Keana; Mr. Bala Mulki – Keffi; and Mr. John Mamman – Kokona LGA.

“Others are Mr. Abubakar Imam Zanwa – Lafia; Mr. Samuel Kafu Emgba –Lafia; Mr. Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani – Nasarawa; Mr. Muhammed Iyimoga – Obi; Mr. Labaran Magaji – Toto; Gaza Gwamna, Toto and Mr. Mu’azu Gosho – Wamba, LGA.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the resolution to Governor Abdullahi Sule for his further necessary action.

Earlier, the Majority Leader , Mr. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu (APC- Keana) moved a motion for the confirmation of the commissioner nominees and was seconded by the House Minority Leader, Hon Luka Zhekaba ( PDP- Obi 11).

