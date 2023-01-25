NARTO lauds Buhari’s move on fuel scarcity, NNPC retail

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Yusuf Othman, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for chairing a 14-man committee…

Othman, who addressed journalists on Wednesday, also said NNPC Ltd. retail outlets are making crucial efforts to address the scarcity of petrol.

Daily Trust reports that petrol scarcity has worsened in Abuja, Lagos and other states, with black marketers selling for N500/litre while the few stations operating sold for between N190/l and N350/l on Wednesday.

He said there was distortion in the reports on the shortfall of products by people who blamed NNPC Ltd retail outlets for the scarcity.

Othman, however, said the NNPC outlets sold petrol at official rates.

“As far as we are concerned, the NNPCL retailer is the largest retail outlet in the country. As of today, it is the only marketing company that sells fuel at the same price everywhere in the country.

“The same price in Lagos, same price in Abuja. So you will see some envy among other marketers, and from experience, personally my own company has been working with NNPC retail in the last 15 years. I know their pedigree and their capacity,” he said.

The NARTO head warned transporters to stop activities that could sabotage the federal government’s efforts, especially illegal bunkering, smuggling and diversion of petroleum products.

He also lamented how the increased cost of diesel is affecting truck owners and the haulage of goods.