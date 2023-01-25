Patient, cyclist killed in crash on way to hospital

A commercial motorcycle conveying a sick passenger to the hospital crashed into a stationary truck which resulted in the death of the rider and the…

A commercial motorcycle conveying a sick passenger to the hospital crashed into a stationary truck which resulted in the death of the rider and the sick man on Wednesday in Akure, Ondo State.

The accident occurred around 6am on Airport Road opposite the residence of Chief Olu Falae at the Oba-Ile axis in Akure North LGA.

A source explained that, “The commercial motorcyclist who was coming from the Oba-Ile axis and going to Akure at full speed hit the stationary vehicle.”

Another source said, “The commercial motorcyclist was one of our colleagues living in Akure. He came to pick up a brother who had been sick for some time to the hospital.

“The motorcycle did not have any light and the rider only used a torch to illuminate his vision before the accident happened,

“The commercial motorcyclist and his passenger died on the spot after hitting the truck despite the “C” caution sign and some blocks placed on the road.”

SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the police command’s spokesman, who confirmed the incident, said that the corpses had been deposited at the morgue of the Specialist Hospital, Akure. (NAN)