NANTMP vows to curb fake traditional medicine practitioners

The newly elected President of National Association of Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP), Dr. Peter Luka Doka, has promised to weed out fake traditional medicine practitioners in the country to ensure rational manufacturing of traditional medicine products with proven quality, safety and efficacy.

The new NANTMP President made the pledge in an acceptance speech after his election Sunday in Jos.

In the light of this, Dr. Doka expressed the need for the association to work closely with the Ministry of Health and further solicited the cooperation of the federal government to achieve this feat.

He also promised to carry everybody along in the discharge of his responsibility and seek cooperation of all members too.

Earlier, the Oath Commissioner, Barr. Sharafa Yusuf charged all the officers to leave by the oath they have taken and to do justice to all the people under their watch.

Traditional medicine is the knowledge, skills and practices based on the theories, beliefs and experiences indigenous to different cultures, used in the maintenance of health and in the prevention, diagnosis, improvement or treatment of physical and mental illness.

