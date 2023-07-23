First lady tasks youths on nation building

The First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has admonished youths across the country to be diligent and rise to take their place in rebuilding the…

The First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has admonished youths across the country to be diligent and rise to take their place in rebuilding the country.

She gave the charge at the National Convention of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Abuja.

The event was titled, “The role of Christian youths in national building.”

The First Lady, who was represented at the occasion by the wife of the chief of staff to the president, Salamotu Gbajabiamila, said the quantum of challenges confronting Nigeria notwithstanding, the country would reach its full potentials.

She encouraged the youth to emulate and imbibe virtues such as courage, integrity, humility and obedience to God as exhibited by biblical characters who shaped the course of history.

“There is no doubt that youths have a huge role to play both in the body of Christ and the country as a whole.

“There are examples in the scripture of young men and women, such as Joseph, Gideon, David, Debora, Esther, Jeremiah, Timothy and Elisha, who demonstrated their love and were used greatly for God and their nation,” she said.

Her charge to the youth also resonated in the sermon by the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, who also tasked youths to confront the giants currently facing the country.

While raising posers on who has the responsibility to save and redeem the country, he harped on the need for youths to first confront lawlessness, corruption and to rise above false realities.

He said this would help the youth become fit and usable for the task at hand, especially for those aspiring to become leaders in different spheres of life.

Earlier, the national chairman of the YOWICAN, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, called on youths across the country to imbibe the spirit of determination, discipline and dedication to secure their future.

