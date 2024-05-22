NANNM says Oyo nurses’ strike is indefinite

National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Oyo State chapter, says the strike embarked upon by its members in the state on Tuesday will…

National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Oyo State chapter, says the strike embarked upon by its members in the state on Tuesday will be indefinite.

Chairman of NANNM in the state, Dr Samuel Adeyemi, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Adeyemi said that the agitations by the striking nurses had been on since 2019 but that they had refused to go on strike based on their understanding and the nature of their training.

Rather, he said that they had been patiently writing and negotiating with the representatives of the state government but all to no avail.

“We recently concluded that the state government is taking our humility and gentility for stupidity. So we have now decided to go on indefinite strike till our demands are met,” he said.

According to him, the association’s demands include urgent mass recruitment of nurses and midwives and correction of the wrong notional date on the promotion letters of members that were due in 2017/2018.

Part of the demands, Adeyemi said, was the adoption and implementation of lateral conversion/career progression for nurses in the state as obtained in all other states of the federation.

He said that the association also demanded payment of withheld 2011 salary arrears to its members, which, he said, had been paid to others.

“We also demand the adoption and implementation of hazard allowance for nurses at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Primary Health Care Board, College Of Nursing and Midwifery, College of Health Technology and OYSHIA.

“We want the financial implementation of 2018 to 2022 promotion of members at LAUTECH, payment of a uniform allowance for all nurses in Oyo State and adoption and implementation of 25 per cent CONHESS adjustment for the nurses.

“There are circulars and documents in support of all the agitations. The Governor of Oyo State is a passionate and compassionate person with listening ears; he is absolutely concerned about the welfare and good living of the entire citizens.

“But it is the administrators, those managing, interpreting and implementing laws and policies to suit their purposes, that are the reason behind our indefinite strike,” the NANNM chairman stated. (NAN)